Osimhen linked with Arsenal and Chelsea after he is left out of Napoli pre-season squad

Victor Osimhen is expected to leave club this summer with Arsenal and Chelsea knocking on the door for the talented forward.

Napoli manager Antonio Conte has left striker Victor Osimhen out of his side for the pre-season friendly against Albanian side KF Egnatia on Sunday evening which has sparked debate about the players future at the club.

The Nigeria international was backed to join Paris Saint-Germain but the French side believed the asking price to be too high.

This has now opened the door to the two London clubs who look to improve their attack this summer especially after Conte hinted at Osimhen moving away for the right price.

“I know that there are agreements with the club, it’s a totally different situation, which I’ll witness,” he said.

“Then if you ask me about the player, he’s a top player, but I can’t get into any discussions about Osimhen because these are previous agreements.”

The Blues have held an interest in Osimhen for some time but do not intend to pay his £113m release clause whilst Arsenal have been linked with a move in their pursuit of a new striker after the club missed out on Benjamin Sesko.

Romano spoke on the Sesko deal recently:

“There has been some suggestion that Arsenal will no longer necessarily be making a striker a top priority target after missing out on Benjamin Sesko, but I’d keep this situation open.”

“No decision has been made yet, it will also depend on the opportunities. Sesko was an opportunity, but then he decided to stay at Leipzig. Let’s see how Arsenal decide to move on the market in the next days and weeks.”

If the two clubs are wanting to bolster their attack ahead of the new season then Osimhen would be perfect, although it seems to a race of who can match the price tag first as Napoli hold out for the right offer.