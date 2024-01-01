Tribal Football
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen

Arsenal are considering meeting the buyout clause of Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international wants to leave this summer, but Napoli insist that will only happen if his £112m clause is matched.

Sky Italia says PSG are in contact, while Arsenal are also weighing up triggering Osimhen's option.

The Gunners paid over £100m a year ago to land Declan Rice from West Ham.

Meanwhile, rival suitors Chelsea have now dropped out.

Instead, the Blues are focusing on signing Atletico Madrid's Spanish centre-forward Samu Omorodion.

