Calderón blames Igor's Brighton departure on Hurzeler's "rock and roll" football

Former Brighton and Hove Albion coach Inigo Calderón has blamed manager Fabian Hurzeler's tactics for Igor Julio's departure.

Real Sociedad are understood to be eyeing a permanent deal for the defender who has been given the green light to join the La Liga side. Reports in Spain have indicated he already has a personal agreement with the Spanish club who are in the market to loanee Nayef Aguerd.

Advertisement Advertisement

Calderón is surprised by the move considering his quality but understands that Hurzeler’s tactics do not match his playing style, unlike Sociedad.

“Igor Julio is an animal, a centre back that I really like,” he said.

“I was the Brighton U-18s coach for 18 months and I know the players because we are very close to the first team. I have seen Igor daily, especially during Roberto de Zerbi’s tenure. We shared a training ground and often stayed to watch the sessions.

“The first thing that comes to mind is that Igor is an animal, a centre back I really like for many reasons. He wins duels and has a good footwork for releasing the ball, both passing and dribbling.

“He’s a very good kid and a great professional. It’s not easy to start without playing, and he didn’t complain a single day, quite the opposite. It’s surprising because Brazilians tend to be somewhat problematic depending on where they come from, and Igor isn’t like that at all.”

Igor has struggled to establish himself at Brighton following his £15m move from Fiorentina in 2023, making 49 appearances in total for the Seagulls who look to be open to letting him leave this summer. Calderón blames Hurzeler for the move and hopes the Brazilian will succeed in Spain.

“He would fit into the blue-and-white team’s style of play,” he added.

“Igor is much better suited to the controlled style of football that De Zerbi had, rather than the rock and roll that the German Hürzeler is currently promoting at Brighton.

“Real Sociedad’s style of play could be much more similar to that of the Italian manager, and that’s where Igor excels, since he has a great foot. He doesn’t let the ball burn him and has a knack for finding passes and breaking pressure lines.”