Real Sociedad open talks with Brighton for Igor

Real Sociedad have opened talks with Brighton for Igor Julio.

The Brazil international defender has admitted he could be on the move from the south coast this summer.

The Argus says La Real are now in negotiations with Brighton over a fee for Igor.

La Real are expected to sign Igor for terms similar to the €14m Brighton paid Fiorentina for the defender two years ago.

On a deal to 2027, Igor recently said: “I don't see myself fulfilling the entire term of my contract .

“I have to take advantage of opportunities and time passes very quickly." 

 

