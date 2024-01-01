Arsenal boss Arteta: That's why we signed Calafiori

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted with Riccardo Calafiori's performance in victory over PSG.

Arteta was happy with the defender's show of mobility during the 2-0 Champions League win.

He said afterwards: "He has the capacity to occupy different spaces really comfortably. He has already done that in Italy. That's why we signed him.

"First of all he's a great defender, he's got his presence, his energy and his full commitment. And then he's really brave. He doesn't care, in any situation he wants the ball, he wants to make things happen with it and he's happy to play in different roles."

On the win, Arteta added: "I sensed something different yesterday as well in the way we were preparing the game and how they wanted the level of focus. I think they wanted to prove a point tonight as well, against a top team at home we can be ourselves and we can be very dominant as well. We have to continue to do that. "