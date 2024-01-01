Calafiori: Jorginho urged me to join Arsenal!

The Italian centre half, who can also play left-back, has put pen to paper on a long term contract from Bologna.
As the 22-year-old settled into his new surroundings, he gave his first interview to club media.
“It feels amazing,” he expressed.
“It was tough until now, but finally we’re here and I cannot wait to start to train with the team and play for the fans.
“It’s actually been my dream since I was 12 or 13 years old, because I can see the level of the league here and the best players in the world, for me, play here. It’s a dream and not only for me, but for everybody.”
“I spoke a lot with the coach and with Edu, and they convinced me, but I was already convinced by myself,” Riccardo added.
“I think it’s the best project for me for the next few years, and I think I will improve as a player.
“I just met (Jorginho) one month ago, but I can see that he’s a really good guy. I was already convinced but he forced me. He said: ‘come, come, come! You will enjoy being here, the team is amazing and the staff, everything is good.' You can see that already from the first few minutes here.”