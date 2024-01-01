Calafiori: Jorginho urged me to join Arsenal!

Arsenal new signing Riccardo Calafiori revealed that he is overjoyed to have signed for the club.

The Italian centre half, who can also play left-back, has put pen to paper on a long term contract from Bologna.

As the 22-year-old settled into his new surroundings, he gave his first interview to club media.

“It feels amazing,” he expressed.

“It was tough until now, but finally we’re here and I cannot wait to start to train with the team and play for the fans.

“It’s actually been my dream since I was 12 or 13 years old, because I can see the level of the league here and the best players in the world, for me, play here. It’s a dream and not only for me, but for everybody.”

“I spoke a lot with the coach and with Edu, and they convinced me, but I was already convinced by myself,” Riccardo added.

“I think it’s the best project for me for the next few years, and I think I will improve as a player.

“I just met (Jorginho) one month ago, but I can see that he’s a really good guy. I was already convinced but he forced me. He said: ‘come, come, come! You will enjoy being here, the team is amazing and the staff, everything is good.' You can see that already from the first few minutes here.”