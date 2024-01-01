Arsenal set to make HUGE bid for Real Sociedad playmaker

Arsenal are set to wrap up a £40m deal for Italy international before switching focus to the Spanish midfielder who could change how the North London club operate next season.

Now the club have completed the move for Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, the next move looks to be to bring in Spanish star Mikel Merino who has been a target for a number of years now.

Arsenal have been planning further reinforcements to their squad this summer and now manager Mikel Arteta has his defender, a midfielder looks to be the next move.

Merino helped Spain win Euro 2024 earlier this summer and is now into the final year of his contract at Sociedad, who could be forced to cash in on him during the current transfer window unless they want to lose him for free.

Last season the 28-year-old bagged 8 goals and 5 assists for Sociedad and played a key role in helping the club gain European qualification.

This move will be linked to the imminent transfers of Emile Smith Rowe who looks to move to Fulham this summer and Reiss Nelson who is likely to leave in the next few months.

Arsenal face Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon in their next preseason friendlies and Calafiori is likely to be involved in at least one of those games as Arteta forms a squad that is ready to challenge for the title once again.