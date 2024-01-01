Calafiori hails Arsenal's "mental toughness" for Man City draw

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori hailed their mental toughness for Sunday's 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

Calafiori hit a screamer before halftime, which also saw Leandro Trossard sent off. As such, the Gunners played the entire second-half with ten men.

“When you are one man less with this kind of team, it’s always hard,” Calafiori said.

“But I think we’ve done really good. Mentally more than physically it was tough for me and for everyone.

"But we’ve done it well.”