Arsenal boss Arteta: Calafiori showed why we signed him

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was pleased with Riccardo Calafiori's performance in their 0-0 draw at Atalanta.

While unhappy with the Champions League stalemate, Arteta had praise for Calafiori at the final whistle.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, “Yes, definitely. That's why we took him. Even in these games he takes positions and after a difficult week I think he came in very well.”

Arteta continued: "We have collected a point and now we are thinking about Sunday’s match against Manchester City. It’s not easy to play against Atalanta.

"Maybe if you score the first goal it’s different but today it wasn’t easy."