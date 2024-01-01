Merson unimpressed by Arsenal AND Man City

Manchester City were not impressive in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the weekend.

That was the view of pundit Paul Merson, who spoke on Sky Sports during and after the game.

City did snatch a late point against the ten-man Gunners, but the fact they were unable to get a win did not impress those watching.

“When you want to break down 10 men you have to go down the outside. As Roy (Keane) said no one done an overlap once,” he told Sky Sports.

“When you get an overlap defenders rush back and then you can pull that ball back. I was quite shocked with Man City, I thought they were void of ideas.

“Listen, Arsenal did well but City were really poor - no movement, no overlaps, no underlaps.

“It was more poor play from Manchester City than Arsenal's brilliant defending.”