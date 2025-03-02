Chelsea planning bid for Bologna defender Beukema

Chelsea are interested in Bologna defender Sam Beukema.

The Holland international has been superb for Bologna over the past two seasons, attracting interest from major clubs across Europe.

Sky Italia's transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio is now reporting Chelsea are readying an offer for Beukema this summer.

The Blues are in the market for a new centre-half signing for next season.

Beukema's contract with Bologna extends until the summer of 2027.