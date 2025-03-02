Monaco sensation Biereth opens door to England call: I can play for four countries

AS Monaco sensation Mika Biereth won't rule out committing his senior international future to England.

Biereth was born and raised in England, where he played for Fulham and Arsenal, but has played for Denmark U21 and U19s.

Advertisement Advertisement

After a third hat-trick for Monaco following his January arrival from Sturm Graz, Biereth was asked about his international plans.

He told Bold, "As I've said before, I didn't expect these to be questions that I would get after a month and a half in Monaco.

"As soon as you do well in club football, the national team football comes by itself, so I'm just going to focus on Monaco, and then we have to see what happens.

"It's a unique situation. There are not many players who can play for four countries. My mother was born and raised in Bosnia, my father is Danish / German, and I have lived in England."