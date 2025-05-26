Cairney on his future at Fulham: We’re still in talks, so it’s a weird feeling right now

Fulham captain Tom Cairney has spoken to the club website about the season as a whole and whether he will be there as contract talks continue.

After spending the vast majority of the campaign in the top half, the Cottagers missed out on a spot in Europe after some inconsistent form in the final few games. When asked what it says for the Club’s progress, Cairney praised his side and revealed that the squad and fans alike should be proud of what they achieved.

“It’s huge. I think some people forget that this is our third season, after being in the Championship.

“I feel like people forget that sometimes, and every year we’ve built, and built, and built. We broke our record points tally for the Premier League in Fulham’s history this season, so things have gotten better.

“We could have got to an FA Cup Semi-Final but obviously lost to the winners in the end, so it is what it is. We’ve had ups and downs but, listen, we’ve built a strong team, a strong squad, and the Manager’s done incredible in them three years.”

The midfielder’s contract expires this summer and also opened up about whether he will be at the club next season where he will turn 35 years old.

“We’ll see what happens next week,” he said. “We’re still in talks, so it’s a weird feeling right now. I don’t know which way to go about it, obviously I want to thank a few people, but at the same time, we’re still in talks.”

When previously asked about whether he hopes to retire as a Fulham player, Cairney said: “Yeah. I did say during lockdown I want to play football until my legs fall off, because staying at home for three months was difficult.

“I feel like you’re a long time retired, so I’ll play football for as long as I can. But if we’re talking dream scenarios: to stay at Fulham until the end.”

Despite his age, Cairney is likely to stay at Fulham until he retires after becoming one of the club’s most iconic leaders. Reports have linked him with Hollywood owned Wrexham who have been promoted to the Championship which may also give the veteran a way out if contract discussions are not up to par.