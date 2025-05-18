Tribal Football
Most Read
Crystal Palace stun Manchester City in FA Cup final to capture first major trophy
Man City jump ahead in race to sign Palace dazzler Eze
Galatasaray steal march on rivals in Osimhen battle; Napoli talks at advanced stage
Marc Guehi ready to snub Chelsea return in pursuit of 'dream' Spanish move

Man Utd watching Pereira situation at Fulham

Paul Vegas
Man Utd watching Pereira situation at Fulham
Man Utd watching Pereira situation at FulhamAction Plus
Manchester United are counting on Fulham selling midfielder Andreas Pereira this summer.

United hold a percentage of a sell-on fee for theor former midfielder.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Mirror says Brazil international Pereira, 29, could be on the move from Craven Cottage this summer.

Nottingham Forest and Marseille are among clubs interested in Pereira.

And should he be sold by Fulham, United will be due a cool 20 per cent cut from any fee generated from Pereira's sale.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePereira AndreasManchester UnitedFulhamNottinghamMarseilleFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Forest and Marseille to enter race to sign Fulham's Pereira in £35M deal
Marseille open to selling former Man Utd striker Greenwood as two English sides line up
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Prem clubs in Bisseck battle; Barcelona cold on Man Utd target Tah; Kim back in Serie A?