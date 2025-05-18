Man Utd watching Pereira situation at Fulham

Manchester United are counting on Fulham selling midfielder Andreas Pereira this summer.

United hold a percentage of a sell-on fee for theor former midfielder.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Mirror says Brazil international Pereira, 29, could be on the move from Craven Cottage this summer.

Nottingham Forest and Marseille are among clubs interested in Pereira.

And should he be sold by Fulham, United will be due a cool 20 per cent cut from any fee generated from Pereira's sale.