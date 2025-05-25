Fulham see Wolves boss Pereira as Silva successor

Tribal Football
Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is on the radar of Fulham.

With Cottagers manager Marco Silva a target for Al Hilal, the board have drawn up a contingency plan.

The Sun says Fulham see Pereira as the ideal manager to succeed Silva should the fellow Portuguese be tempted away.

Pereira has guided Wolves away from relegation after taking charge in midseason following the axing of Gary O'Neil.

But knowing at Wolves he will face losing the likes of Matheus Cunha and will have to work to a strict transfer budget, Fulham are convinced they can tempt Pereira away from Molineux should they be forced to find a new manager this summer.

