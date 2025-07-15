Cairney "happy" signing new Fulham contract

Fulham have secured skipper Tom Cairney to a new contract.

Having been linked with several Championship clubs since the end of the season, the midfielder has penned a new 12 month deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to FFCtv, Cairney said: “I’m happy to sign for another year at this amazing football club, I’m delighted. It feels brilliant. It feels right. It’s always been home.

“I’ve fully enjoyed the last three years in the Premier League, contributing on and off the pitch, and I just want to help take this Club as far as I can. I’ll always try and do that.”

Leader on and off the pitch

Cottagers chief Tony Khan added: “I am delighted that Tom Cairney has signed an extension with Fulham and that he will play his 11th season with us, since joining in the summer of 2015.

“A leader on and off the pitch, Tom has been present at so many pivotal moments over the last decade, enjoying Play-Off promotions, scoring vital – sometimes spectacular – goals, and helping to cement our position in the Premier League.

“He is a great person who the fans, his teammates and all those associated with Fulham love, so I am very happy he'll be with us for another season and that we can celebrate this remarkable tenure together as a Club."