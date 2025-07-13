Man Utd in talks for two England youth internationals

Manchester United are in talks to sign two England youth internationals.

The Athletic says United are targeting Seth Ridgeon and Tyrese Noubissie, with offers now tabled.

Sixteen year-old Ridgeon, currently with Fulham, is England's U17 captain and an attacking midfielder.

He has already played for Fulham U21s, but is now weighing up an offer from United.

Meanwhile, Noubissie is set to leave Manchester City this summer and is also in contact with United.

Also a midfielder and 16, Noubissie joined City two years ago from Leicester City for £1m.