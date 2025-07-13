Brentford face major competition as they seek to unite Van den Berg brothers

Tribal Football
Middlesbrough face a battle to keep hold of Rav van den Berg.

The defender is the younger brother of Brentford centre-half Sepp van den Berg and is attracting interest from the Premier League and Bundesliga.

Sky Deutschland says VfB Stuttgart, VfL Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen have all sounded out Boro about Van den Berg's situation.

But they're not alone, with Fulham and big brother's Brentford also making contact.

Van den Berg is under contract with Middlesbrough until 2027. The 1.91m tall, right-footed defender made 27 appearances in the Championship last season.

