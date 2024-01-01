Tribal Football
Caicedo cuts short break to join Chelsea tour squad
Ecuador star Moises Caicedo has joined up with the Chelsea squad this week.

The midfielder did not want to spend too long on holiday after the Copa America.

Caicedo was not in the initial 28-man group that Enzo Maresca was taking to the USA.

However, The Standard says that he has been added to the list in a surprise move.

Chelsea play a lot of games in the USA, taking on Wrexham, Celtic, Club America, Manchester City, and Real Madrid.

Summer arrivals Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo, Renato Veiga and Marc Guiu are all on the trip.

