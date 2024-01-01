Arsenal chase Spanish star after making huge offer to Real Sociedad

Arsenal's pursuit of Mikel Merino could be nearing a positive conclusion this week.

The Gunners are serious about securing the Spanish Euro 2024 star to bolster their midfield.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Noticias de Gipuzkoa, the Gunners are in the best position to secure his signature.

They are ahead of other teams in the race, have made Merino a huge wage offer, and play a style of football that suits his game.

The midfielder is ready to make the move, despite Chelsea showing interest as well.

Now Arsenal must ensure they can agree a fee with his club side Real Sociedad.