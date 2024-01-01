Chelsea midfielder Caicedo takes swipe at Pochettino

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo was less than impressed by his previous manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Ecuadorian spoke about the tough time he had when he first joined the club,

Advertisement Advertisement

Caicedo struggled in the early part of last season, before finding his feet towards the end.

Caicedo told Radio La Red: “At Brighton, it was all tactical, just with the ball; tactical, tactical, tactical. And at Chelsea, it was run, run, run and it was very difficult for me.

“With Chelsea, I always ran a bit more and with Brighton we almost always had the ball, with Chelsea it was a different football and we had to run more.”

He also suggested in the same interview that his agent hired someone to help him tactically, which improved his game in the latter part of the campaign.