BW Linz swooping for Man Utd keeper Vitek

Manchester United academy goalkeeper Radek Vitek is set for a move away from the club.

The 20-year-old is closing in on a move to BW Linz on loan for the rest of the season.Per the Manchester Evening News, Vitek has attracted plenty of interest in the summer transfer window.

But instead of going to a Premier League or a lower league English club, he is heading out of the country.

He will be at the Austrian club for the rest of the term, after impressing at League Two side Accrington Stanley in the second-half of the last campaign.

United presently have shot stoppers Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton ahead of him in the pecking order.

