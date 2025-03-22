BVB offer Man Utd encouragement in Nmecha pursuit

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Eibner-Pressefoto/Fabian Friese
Manchester United have been encouraged in their interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha.

United have made contact with Nmecha's camp about a summer return to England.

And the former Manchester City junior is said to be offering United encouragement in their interest.

United have intimated a willingness to offer €40m for the Germany international ahead of the summer market.

BILD says BVB are prepared to sell - and at a starting price of €50m. As such, there is already a belief a compromise can be reached between the two clubs about Nmecha's eventual price.

