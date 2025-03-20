Man Utd not dropping interest in RB Leipzig midfielder Simons

Manchester United are eyeing RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons.

That's according to Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg, who is reporting United are watching Simons' progress this season.

United management regard the Dutch youngster highly, particularly given his versatility.

Plettenberg states: "Understand Manchester United are still keen on Xavi. The club have never lost focus on him. In addition to a striker, they are also looking for a versatile attacking midfielder.

"The problem: Xavi is very expensive. RB Leipzig are demanding €80m. However, a departure for Xavi is possible.

"As reported, MUFC are also monitoring players from the Bundesliga, including Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike."