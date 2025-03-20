Tribal Football
Most Read
Obi Mikel claims signing Osimhen from Napoli would be "easy to get done" for Chelsea
Man United put Kobbie Mainoo up for sale ahead of summer rebuild
Man Utd to sell several stars including Mainoo as they target Sunderland's Bellingham
Pep Guardiola apologises to Man City ace Jack Grealish after recent England snub

Man Utd not dropping interest in RB Leipzig midfielder Simons

Paul Vegas
Man Utd not dropping interest in RB Leipzig midfielder Simons
Man Utd not dropping interest in RB Leipzig midfielder SimonsAction Plus
Manchester United are eyeing RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons.

That's according to Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg, who is reporting United are watching Simons' progress this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United management regard the Dutch youngster highly, particularly given his versatility.

Plettenberg states: "Understand Manchester United are still keen on Xavi. The club have never lost focus on him. In addition to a striker, they are also looking for a versatile attacking midfielder.

"The problem: Xavi is very expensive. RB Leipzig are demanding €80m. However, a departure for Xavi is possible.

"As reported, MUFC are also monitoring players from the Bundesliga, including Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike."

Mentions
BundesligaPremier LeagueSimons XaviEkitike HugoSesko BenjaminManchester UnitedRB LeipzigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd chiefs working off 4-man striker short-list for summer market
Manchester United 'closely monitoring' Bundesliga duo ahead of attacking overhaul
REVEALED: Sesko buyout clause released as Arsenal, Chelsea circle