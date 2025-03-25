BVB chief Watzke: I understand Klopp criticism

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke has again weighed into Jurgen Klopp's controversial move to Red Bull.

After leaving Liverpool, the former BVB coach was named Red Bull's Global football director - a move that has upset many of his fans given the sports drink's influence on German football.

Watzke told the Guardian: “I understand the disappointment and the criticism, but I don’t share it.

“Just because someone was at Borussia Dortmund 10 years ago doesn't give us the right to judge them. Jürgen is my friend and he is a free man.

“He is an outstanding football expert, has a great aura and the ability to inspire people.”