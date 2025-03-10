Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp on Fonseca ban: That could've been me!

Jurgen Klopp has sympathy for Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca after his nine-month ban in France.

Fonseca was handed the suspension after a furious clash with referee Benoit Millot at the end of the Ligue match with Brest.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Portuguese came close to headbutting Millot during their confrontation.

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund coach Klopp, now global football chief of Red Bull, admits he may've found himself in a similar situation in the past.

"I saw that he was suspended for almost 9 months. There are some very similar photos of me, of close encounters with referees," joked the German.

Klopp also reiterated how happy he is "not to find himself in similar situations again".