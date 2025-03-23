Tribal Football
Liverpool battle Bundesliga pair for Lyon starlet Cherki
Liverpool remain interested in Olympique Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki.

And they're being encouraged to bid for the French youngster, with The Sun reporting OL now plan to sell Cherki this summer.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are both keen on the France U21 star, with Liverpool also keen.

Cherki was watched by several major clubs on Friday night, as France U21 defeated England 5-3. Cherki scored once and made two assists on the night.

Cherki has a deal with OL to 2026.

