Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Man Utd score late to claim point in four-goal thriller with Liverpool
Zirkzee makes Man Utd transfer call
Brown urges Man Utd boss Amorim to move for Rooney

BVB chief Kehl pushing Man City for immediate McAtee deal

Paul Vegas
BVB chief Kehl pushing Man City for immediate McAtee deal
BVB chief Kehl pushing Man City for immediate McAtee dealAction Plus
Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl is pushing to sign Manchester City midfielder James McAtee this month.

The youngster is attracting interest from across the Premier League and Europe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And BILD says Kehl is now in direct contact with City about setting up a deal for McAtee.

Kehl is urging City to do business this month, though is prepared to wait until the summer.

BVB are convinced City will be forced to sell, with McAtee having less than 18 months to run on his current deal and frustrated over a lack of minutes so far this season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMcAtee JamesManchester CityDortmundFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Fulham willing to bid big for Man City attacker McAtee
Newcastle line up offers for McAtee and Dibling
Barcelona, Man City following LAFC attacker Martinez