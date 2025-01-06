BVB chief Kehl pushing Man City for immediate McAtee deal

Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl is pushing to sign Manchester City midfielder James McAtee this month.

The youngster is attracting interest from across the Premier League and Europe.

And BILD says Kehl is now in direct contact with City about setting up a deal for McAtee.

Kehl is urging City to do business this month, though is prepared to wait until the summer.

BVB are convinced City will be forced to sell, with McAtee having less than 18 months to run on his current deal and frustrated over a lack of minutes so far this season.