West Ham make new bid for BVB striker Fullkrug

West Ham United have put in an improved offer for Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug.

The center forward has emerged as a key target for manager Julen Lopetegui.

Per Sky Germany, West Ham are ready to offer the 31-year-old a there-year contract.

Fullkrug, who was at Euro 2024 with his nation, is available for  £26.2 million.

However, the Hammers have yet to reach that mark, as they have bid as high as  £21 million.

The deal does include incentives, which the club may have to raise to get Dortmund to accept their offer.

