West Ham agree fee with Borussia Dortmund for Fullkrug

West Ham have agreed a fee with Borussia Dortmund for Niclas Fullkrug.

The Germany international has been up for sale at BVB this summer and West Ham have been successful with a bid of £27m.

The 31-year-old scored 15 goals in 46 appearances last season with BVB.

Fullkrug joined Dortmund last year Werder Bremen.

The Hammers are now aiming to close the signing of Fullkrug this weekend.