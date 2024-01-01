Tribal Football
West Ham turn to BVB striker Fullkrug

West Ham United are moving for Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug.

The Germany international is expected to leave BVB this summer, with Atletico Madrid keen.

However, Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth is reporting: "Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug has emerged as a potential target for West Ham United.

"Germany international into final 2 years of contract. Interest retained in Aston Villa's Jhon Duran - but gap in valuation - & Villarreal's Alexander Sorloth."

Fullkrug, 31, has 13 goals from 21 Germany caps.

Premier LeagueFullkrug NiclasWest HamDortmundAtl. MadridAston VillaBundesligaFootball Transfers
