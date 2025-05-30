Butler-Oyedeji among young trio leaving Arsenal in surprise call

Talented Arsenal striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji will leave this summer.

Arsenal U21 teammates Jimi Gower and Jack Henry-Francis will also depart when their deals expire at the end of next month, reports Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website.

Advertisement Advertisement

Butler-Oyedeji's (above) exit is a surprise after he broke into the first team this past season. The striker made his Champions League debut against Dinamo Zagreb and also featured in the Premier League against Ipswich Town.

Midfield pair Gower and Henry-Francis also made Arsenal matchday squads on multiple occasions over the campaign.

All three players won't be short of offers this summer.