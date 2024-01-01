Burns pens new Ipswich contract

Ipswich winger Wes Burns has signed a new two-year deal to stay at Portman Road.

The newly promoted Premier League club have been working hard to secure their best players on new deals.

Now they have ensured the 29-year-old, who arrived at the club in 2021, will remain available to coach Kieran McKenna.

“This has been an amazing club for me,” Burns told the club website.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here both as a person and as a player.

“When I signed three years ago I probably didn’t expect us to be where we are today, but it’s been an incredible journey.

“This is one of the best groups I could ever wish to work with. There is a real togetherness here and I am delighted to have signed a new deal.”