Burns explains signing new Ipswich contract

Ipswich Town forward Wes Burns has praised the community and family feel of the club.

The 29-year-old, who signed a new two-year contract with the club last week, is delighted at how the team has progressed in recent years.

Advertisement Advertisement

Burns has been a part of the journey from League One to the top flight in three years.

“Delighted to extend my time at a club which has been an an amazing club for me,” he told TownTV.

“Personally and as a player, when I first came in three years ago, did I expect us to be where we are today? Probably not, but it’s been an incredible journey from League One to the Premier League, so for me to extend my time here (is great).

“Not only at the club but within the community, I’ve made it a home, I know lots of people outside of the club now as well that have become friends and lads in the dressing room that I’ll be friends with for life.”