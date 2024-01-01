Ipswich boss McKenna full of praise for Tuanzebe after Brighton draw

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna was delighted with Axel Tuanzebe's performance for their 0-0 draw at Brighton.

Tuanzebe won praise from Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler after the stalemate.

“Really happy for him as well with the journey that he’s been on,” McKenna said. “This time last year, he was out of contract, had played very little football in probably a couple of seasons and there were question marks around his ability to get back to playing as many games as he had.

“But he’s got stronger and stronger as the time’s gone on. He finished last season really, really well and he’s stepped into it this season and he’s showing his qualities.

“There are so many good wingers in the league now, so many teams playing with out-and-out wingers on both sides and wrong-footed wingers on both sides that his one-v-one qualities, the way that he can shut down some very good wingers and, of course, he had his hands full today against a top winger (Kaoru Mitoma).

“I think he enjoyed the battle and he did a really good job in that jewel and was well supported by his teammates.

“Another good step for him and with him and Ben we’re really, really strong in that position.”