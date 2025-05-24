Tribal Football
Burn delighted signing new contract with Newcastle
Newcastle United have secured Dan Burn to a new contract.

The defender has signed a new deal with the Magpies to 2027.

"I'm delighted to sign a new deal here," said Burn, now 33.

"I knew that I was going into my last year and I really wanted to get my future tied down. I've said before that I would love to finish my career here so to be given that opportunity, I'm very grateful."

Geordie Burn added: "I still feel like I'm getting better and I don't feel that I've hit the top of the hill yet.

"It'll be tough to top this season but hopefully we can do that over the next couple of years. It's a dream come true to be playing for this club and I'm delighted that I get to keep doing it."

 

Epitomises what we want

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe also said: "Dan has had an incredible season.

"He has been a key part of our most memorable moments and has rightly been rewarded with senior international football.

"He is a leader who epitomises the attitude and commitment we want, and I'm delighted he'll be staying with us for even longer."

