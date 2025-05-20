BVB chief Kehl alerts Arsenal, Newcastle over Gittens "offers"

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl admits Jamie Gittens could be sold this summer.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United are all interested in the England U21 international, says the Mirror.

Gittens is a former Manchester City youth teamer and is weighing up his future in Dortmund.

Speaking to Sport1, Kehl said: “There’s definitely a market for him.

"He’s a very exciting player. We’ll be having discussions soon. If offers come in, we’ll have to deal with them.”

“We want to reduce wages,” he added. “That said, it’s possible we’ll continue with some of these players. But some may no longer be part of the BVB squad next season.”