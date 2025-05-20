Tribal Football
Most Read
Bournemouth suffer Scott injury blow before Manchester City clash
Rooney calls for Man Utd to bring back iconic goalkeeper: I'd sign David de Gea back...
Xabi makes major Modric request ahead of first day at Real Madrid
Man City drop out of the race for Leverkusen star Wirtz as Liverpool deal looks likely

BVB chief Kehl alerts Arsenal, Newcastle over Gittens "offers"

Carlos Volcano
BVB chief Kehl alerts Arsenal, Newcastle over Gittens "offers"
BVB chief Kehl alerts Arsenal, Newcastle over Gittens "offers"Action Plus
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl admits Jamie Gittens could be sold this summer.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United are all interested in the England U21 international, says the Mirror.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gittens is a former Manchester City youth teamer and is weighing up his future in Dortmund.

Speaking to Sport1, Kehl said: “There’s definitely a market for him.

"He’s a very exciting player. We’ll be having discussions soon. If offers come in, we’ll have to deal with them.”

“We want to reduce wages,” he added. “That said, it’s possible we’ll continue with some of these players. But some may no longer be part of the BVB squad next season.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGittens Jamie Jermaine BynoeNewcastle UtdArsenalDortmundChelseaManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Six clubs circling Chelsea for Nkunku
Arsenal make contact with Delap despite Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle interest
Dortmund's Gittens announces he is leaving as Arsenal and Chelsea links continue to grow