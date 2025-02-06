Newcastle ace Guimaraes: Victory over Arsenal a team effort

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Midfielder Bruno Guimarães hailed Newcastle’s "incredible team effort" after their dominant 4-0 aggregate win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The midfielder emphasised the squad’s determination and focus, stating they "deserved to be in the final" after controlling both legs.

Guimarães credited the fans for their support and said the team is now fully focused on lifting the trophy at Wembley.

Guimaraes told Sky Sports: "Unbelievable performance from everyone and we must thank the fans as well. Here we go, another final for the club and hopeful we can win this one.

"I felt anxious before the game, big game, Arsenal a top, top team but when we play like that we become an amazing team.

"Play like that and we can dream big. It would be amazing to get a trophy, it is my dream to do this.

"Isak is the best striker these days for me. For me, the manager is amazing. He deserves the credit."

