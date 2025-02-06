Arteta: Arsenal could never find any momentum in Newcastle defeat

Manager Mikel Arteta admitted his disappointment after Arsenal missed the chance to reach the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle’s 2-0 win at St. James’ Park, mirroring their first-leg victory, ended Arsenal’s hopes of a Wembley appearance.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta reflected on the fine margins, suggesting the game could have been different had Martin Ødegaard’s early effort not hit the post.

“I was very disappointed that we didn't make Wembley and in the manner as well,” Arteta stated post-match.

“We had a lot of hope and belief that we could generate momentum in the game to be in the tie.

“In the first half we had two moments where if we would have scored a goal probably things would have been different, but the ball comes the other way and they score the goal and then it gets much harder. We needed a goal in that moment, we didn't get another chance.

“We never got that goal to give us some belief, and generate certain expectations and momentum in the team, and then slowly the game started to get away from us and when we conceded the second goal, it was really, really tough.”