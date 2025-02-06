Newcastle goalscorer Gordon: Arsenal couldn't handle Howe tactics

Newcastle United cruised past Arsenal with a dominant 4-0 aggregate victory to reach the Carabao Cup final.

After securing a 2-0 win in the first leg, the Magpies completed the job with another commanding performance in the second leg.

Eddie Howe’s side outclassed Arsenal over both games, sealing their place at Wembley in style.

Post-game, winger Anthony Gordon told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We felt good going into the game after the result in the first leg but we knew the first goal was always going to be massive. If they got the first it would have got really tense I imagine, so I'm glad we got that.

"Everyone knows we don't change much. We are always going to press and try to put teams under pressure. The gaffer altered it a little bit, I played inside a bit more, and they struggled with it on the counter attack because they'll couldn't really pick me and Murph up and Alex (Isak) does what Alex does. I think the gaffer deserves all the credit.

"I have been involved in some great moments with the club, in the Champions League where we have won big games here (at St James' Park), but that game was probably my best moment so far. It was probably the biggest game of my career so far, a semi-final, and it will be my first club appearance at Wembley. I'm so excited.

"I live for those moments and these games, it is where I am at my best, when there is the most pressure."