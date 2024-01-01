Burgess signs first professional contract with Villa

Aston Villa’s highly rated talent Woody Burgess has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The Premier League giants are working hard to secure their best young players this fall.

Now they have got midfielder Burgess to sign on the dotted line, as he moves up to the Under-18 squad.

Academy Manager Mark Harrison praised Burgess, stating: “We are really pleased to see Woody sign his first professional contract.

“It is a proud occasion for him and his family and a recognition of his development over the last few years.

“We look forward to working with Woody over the next few years to help his development further.”