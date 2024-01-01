Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
Agent slams mother of Marseille signing Rabiot: Unbearable!
Real Madrid president Florentino planning triple Premier League raid in 2025
Mallorca vs Real Sociedad: Asano vs Kubo

Villa boss Emery upset for Duran after victory at Young Boys

Villa boss Emery upset for Duran after victory at Young Boys
Villa boss Emery upset for Duran after victory at Young BoysAction Plus
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery insists it is unfair that Jhon Duran’s celebration was a cause for concern this midweek.

The Midlands club beat Young Boys 3-0 in the Champions League group stages.

Advertisement
Advertisement

When Duran scored late in the game, he went to celebrate in front of the Young Boys fans, only for the goal to be disallowed by VAR.

"I didn't see it exactly," Emery said of the incident. 

"He scored a goal and he was there and of course the supporters were beside him. Of course, if he ran to the side with our supporters it would be better!

"I can tell as well the reaction of our supporters - sharing with us the first match in the Champions League for a long time. And we won today for Gary Shaw and the supporters - we all pulled for Aston Villa in that moment."

Mentions
Champions LeagueDuran JhonYoung BoysAston VillaPremier League
Related Articles
Villa boss Emery delighted with Duran form
Emery lays out Champions League expectations for Villa players
Villa midfielder Tielemans "very happy" to reach Champions League