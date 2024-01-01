Villa boss Emery upset for Duran after victory at Young Boys

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery insists it is unfair that Jhon Duran’s celebration was a cause for concern this midweek.

The Midlands club beat Young Boys 3-0 in the Champions League group stages.

When Duran scored late in the game, he went to celebrate in front of the Young Boys fans, only for the goal to be disallowed by VAR.

"I didn't see it exactly," Emery said of the incident.

"He scored a goal and he was there and of course the supporters were beside him. Of course, if he ran to the side with our supporters it would be better!

"I can tell as well the reaction of our supporters - sharing with us the first match in the Champions League for a long time. And we won today for Gary Shaw and the supporters - we all pulled for Aston Villa in that moment."