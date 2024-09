Premier League side Aston Villa saw their youth team fall to a narrow 2-1 defeat to Young Boys.

The young Villians were taking on the Swiss side’s Under-19s, as the senior teams played.

While Villa’s senior stars were victorious, Young Boys won this contest 2-1 in Bern.

Villa had taken an early lead, but were pegged back by Felix Emanuel Tsimba’s goal in the 37th minute.

Young Boys clinched all three points in this game thanks to Elio Rufener’s second-half strike.