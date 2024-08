Buonanotte inked new Brighton deal ahead of Leicester loan

Facundo Buonanotte penned a new deal with Brighton ahead of today's move to Leicester City.

The Argentine midfielder has joined the Foxes on a season-long loan.

And ahead of penning terms, Buonanotte agreed to a new contract extension with the Seagulls.

The new agreement will keep Buonanotte with Brighton to 2028.

Buonanotte has five goals and two assists in 50 games for Brighton.