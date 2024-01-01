DONE DEAL: Leicester land Brighton midfielder Buonanotte

Leicester City have clinched the signing of Brighton midfielder Facundo Buonanotte.

The Argentine joins Leicester on a season-long loan.

Buonanotte told Leicester's website: “I’m very happy to be here at this incredible and important Club.

"I hope to show my best for the group and that we achieve great things. I spoke a lot with the manager, and he filled me with confidence - it was an easy decision for me to come here.

“It’s a big opportunity for me and for this reason I had no doubts about coming. I’m here to help the Club to finish as high as possible in the league.”