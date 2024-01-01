Buonanotte excited by potential of Leicester move

Tribal Football
Facundo Buonanotte is excited about his prospects at Leicester City.

The midfielder has joined the Foxes on-loan for the season from Brighton.

“I’m very happy to be here at this incredible and important club,” he said. “I hope to show my best for the group.

 

“It’s a big opportunity for me and for this reason I had no doubts about coming. I spoke a lot with the Manager and he filled me with confidence about the Club - it was an easy decision for me to come here. I believe it was also an important factor in my decision (to gain more minutes on the pitch).”

Buonanotte also said: “I feel very good. 

“It’s a very dynamic and demanding type of football, but with more game time, it will become easier. I’ve already played a number of games in this league, so that will help me a lot.  

“Obviously I would like to score as many goals as possible for this Club. I want the fans to be able to enjoy some great goals and victories as well. I’m here to help the Club to finish as high as possible in the league. I will do my best.

“It’s a very important Club that has achieved really great things in the last few years. Thank you for this opportunity – to the Club, the Manager and my team-mates. I hope I can help the team to achieve great things.”

