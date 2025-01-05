Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brown urges Man Utd boss Amorim to move for Rooney
Brown urges Man Utd boss Amorim to move for RooneyAction Plus
Manchester United Treble winner Wes Brown wants to see Wayne Rooney join Ruben Amorim's coaching staff.

Brown would like to see Rooney, just sacked by Plymouth, work with United's strikers.

He told Goal: "Wayne is a good guy and I'm sure he's already ready to take on a new challenge. 

"If he doesn't want to be a head coach again, a job as an attacking coach could be an option. He was one of the best goal scorers and playmakers the world has ever seen. 

"Could he help Rasmus Højlund at United? I think every young striker in the world would love to listen to Wayne's advice. 

"When I was young, I got some good advice from Laurent Blanc, and that kind of thing can really help."

