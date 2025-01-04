Man Utd boss Amorim admits hopes of adding to squad

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he hopes to add to his squad in January.

Amorim, however, insists any new signing won't transform their fortunes.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, “When the window is open, we can try to do something and we will try to do something. But I think, in the next weeks, we are going to have more time to train and we can improve, that’s the only way.

"We had a lot of games without training, now we will have more space to grow. You can see that the context is worse in this moment, as we had a lot of losses, so we have to manage everything."

On what positions need strengthening, Amorim added: “I will keep that to myself.

“But we'll try to do something.

"It's not the case I am not arriving here and I can spend a lot of money, changing all the team,”