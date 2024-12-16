Brooks on Bournemouth's clash against West Ham: No one's expecting an easy game here

Brooks on Bournemouth's clash again West Ham: No one's expecting an easy game here

Bournemouth star David Brooks has opened up on Monday night's game against West Ham United which he says will be one of the toughest of the season.

The Welsh international missed the start of the season after dislocating his shoulder in last season's Championship Play-Off Final at Wembley for Southampton, but is now back and fighting every week for the Cherries as he builds his fitness again.

Speaking to the Daily Echo about his return, Brooks said: “I think just getting back playing has obviously helped. You can do all the training in the world, but that first sprint on a match day, your lungs still feel like they've collapsed.

“So there's nothing like playing on a Saturday and kind of getting used to other Premier League players that you don't train against every day, like the unpredictability of it, things like that.

“So, yeah, I think just it comes with playing more games, you obviously get more used to it and then, yeah, that's all I want.”

The Hammers have had a disappointing start to the season under manager Julen Lopetegui but won their last game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Brooks believes this game will be a tough affair despite West Ham’s inconsistencies.

“I don't think they've been getting the results they probably want over the season, but they've still got some extremely good players and they've obviously done very, very well over the past couple of seasons, so no one's really expecting an easy game here.

“We've had very tough games against them in the past, so I'm sure it'll be exactly the same.”