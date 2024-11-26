Broja thrilled with first minutes in Everton shirt

Everton striker Armando Broja has set his sights on a Toffees debut after a playing return last night.

The 23-year-old played a number of minutes for Paul Tait's Under-21s on Monday night in another huge step in what has been a long road of recovery.

Broja joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea on transfer deadline day carrying an injury and is yet to feature for Everton.

On his first taste of action in an Everton shirt, he told <i>evertontv</i>: "I really enjoyed it and I can't wait to just keep on progressing and hopefully be back with the Senior Team. I was also excited to put on the Everton shirt, it was a really good feeling. Hopefully I can put on the shirt for the Senior Team soon.

"I got through the first 45 and I felt like I could have probably played more but it was always planned for me to play 45, so it was a good start for me.

The Albania international explained how he knows he has to be patient this season in an Everton side filled with talent. With consistent hard work he thinks he will be back in the side in no time.

"As a player, you've always got to be patient. Patient with chances, patient with injuries, patient with situations that are not always in your control. I would have loved to have been back sooner but it's one of those ones where you just have to be patient, take your time with it, make sure you're feeling good, make sure everything's right.

"When I first came to Everton, I would have given anything to be out there on the pitch with the players. That's what any player wants: to be in there with the squad week in, week out, playing and training. You need to be patient, you need to be resilient and strong."

